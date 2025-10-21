Day in Kherson region: Kherson and Beryslav districts were hit, one person was killed, and others were wounded. PHOTOS

In Kherson region, Russian shelling killed one person and wounded four others, damaging residential buildings and educational institutions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian aggressors once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, and used various types of UAVs.

Where did the enemy hit?

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian army fired at Kherson, Antonivka, Berehove, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Sadove, Kizomys, Komyshany, Molodizhne, Mykilske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Lvove, Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Virivka, Kozatske, Vesele.

See more: One killed and 12 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks

Police recorded damage to six apartment blocks and 16 private houses, two educational institutions, and two cars.















See more: Ruscists strike Kherson Regional Museum of Local History: one-third of building destroyed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Victims of enemy shelling

As noted, in Antonivka, Russians dropped explosives from a UAV on an 84-year-old woman who was on the street. She died on the spot as a result of the attack.

In Osokorivka, a 36-year-old local resident was injured by an enemy drone attack. The man sustained mine-blast trauma and contusion. His car was damaged.

Attacks on Kherson

The Dniprovskyi district of Kherson suffered from enemy artillery shelling. An educational institution, two apartment blocks and four private houses were damaged.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked a residential area in the "Pivnichnyi" neighbourhood with a drone strike. Two private houses were damaged.

Today, after midnight, the Russian military attacked the "Shumenskyi" neighbourhood with three UAVs, presumably of the "Shahed" type. A 70-year-old woman and two men aged 53 and 76 were injured. They have contusions and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. Four apartment buildings and the same number of private houses, a school building and a car were damaged.

See more: Russians attacked car with drone on outskirts of Bilozerka, seriously injuring young woman. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two people were killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region.

Read more on our Telegram channel