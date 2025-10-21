Russians injure seven people in Kherson region. Homes, school and café damaged. PHOTO

Throughout the day on October 21, 2025, Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson and settlements across Kherson region using artillery and various types of drones, resulting in civilian casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As of 5:30 p.m., seven civilians were reported injured as a result of the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks on Kherson

Between 01:16 and 01:25 a.m., Russian troops attacked Kherson, reportedly using seven Shahed-136 attack drones.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Four civilians were wounded as a result of the attacks on a residential building and an educational institution - two men aged 53 and 76 and two women aged 60 and 70.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s overnight attack: Every effort is being made to restore power supply. Only long-range capability will bring Putin back to reality

Strike on Komyshany

In the afternoon, in the village of Komyshany, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, wounding three people - an elderly couple and a woman of 56 years old who were in the car.

See more: Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times: one dead, homes and transport damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks

It is noted that the strikes damaged dozens of private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, a cafe and vehicles.