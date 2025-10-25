Explosives experts from Vinnytsia police neutralised warheads of enemy UAVs and X-101 missiles. PHOTOS

After another Russian air attack, police experts neutralised dangerous elements of downed missiles and drones in the Vinnytsia region. The fragments of cluster munitions pose a serious threat to civilians.

Explosives experts neutralise missile and drone warheads

After enemy air attacks, specialists of the police explosive service neutralised the warheads of drones shot down by air defence forces and an X-101 cruise missile that did not explode during the fall.

Cluster munitions found: danger to civilians

During the inspection of the wreckage, law enforcement officers also found unexploded cluster munitions. Such items pose a particular danger: if they do not explode immediately after impact, they actually turn into booby traps.

The area affected by several such submunitions can be up to a thousand square metres.

Address to the citizens

We urge citizens to be extremely cautious!

If you find any suspicious objects, fragments of missiles, shells or UAVs, do not approach, touch or photograph them.

Immediately report the discovery by calling 101, 102 or 112.

