Two people were injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupiers continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, causing casualties.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Nova Shestirnya, Novoraysk, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Tyahynyka, Lvove, and Burhunka reportedly came under enemy fire.

Damage was reported to 10 objects: four private houses, four apartment buildings, an administrative building, and a car company.

What the Russian army used to attack

As noted, the enemy used:

artillery,

mortars,

FPV drones,

unmanned aerial vehicles,

Shahed and Molniya UAVs.

Attacks on Kherson

In Kherson, the occupiers hit an apartment block with a Molniya drone, injuring a 50-year-old local resident. She sustained a mine-blast injury, a closed head injury and contusion. The victim received medical aid on the spot and refused to be hospitalised.

An administrative building was damaged in the same area.

In addition, artillery fire damaged three apartment buildings and two private houses in the city.

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, a car company was damaged by an artillery strike.

Strikes on settlements in the region

In Bilozerka, a 79-year-old woman went to the hospital with injuries she sustained the day before in the yard of her house as a result of a drone dropping a munition. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a concussion. The woman is currently in the neurological department of the hospital.

The occupiers also attacked a residential area of Bilozerka with an attack drone, damaging two private houses.

In Tomyna Balka, a private house was destroyed by artillery shelling.

Mine explosion

In Antonivka, a 71-year-old woman stepped on a Pelyustka mine. Police evacuated the wounded woman and took her to the hospital. She sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her lower limb.

