Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,139,900 people (+1,150 per day), 11,303 tanks, 34,064 artillery systems, 23,511 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,139,900 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 29.10.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,139,900 (+1,150) people

tanks - 11 303 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,511 (+3) units

artillery systems - 34,064 (+20) units

MLRS - 1,530 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1,230 (+0) units

aircraft - 428 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0) units.

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 75,367 (+313) units

cruise missiles - 3,880 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 65,865 (+79) units

special equipment - 3,986 (+2) units.

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

