Rescuers extinguish fire after Russian strike in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTOS

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that broke out as a result of a Russian strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the following services were working at the site:

more than 100 rescuers and

over 30 units of State Emergency Service equipment.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

