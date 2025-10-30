ENG
News Photo Shelling of Ivano-Frankivsk region
Rescuers extinguish fire after Russian strike in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTOS

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that broke out as a result of a Russian strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the following services were working at the site:

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

  • As a reminder, on the night of 29-30 October, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war.

  • As a result of the Russian attack, residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia were damaged and a dormitory was destroyed. There are dead and injured.

  • The Russians also struck energy facilities and other targets in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions.

fire (747) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (920) Ivano-Frankivska region (96)
