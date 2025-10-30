Rescuers extinguish fire after Russian strike in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTOS
In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that broke out as a result of a Russian strike.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
It is noted that the following services were working at the site:
- more than 100 rescuers and
- over 30 units of State Emergency Service equipment.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service emphasised.
- As a reminder, on the night of 29-30 October, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war.
-
As a result of the Russian attack, residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia were damaged and a dormitory was destroyed. There are dead and injured.
-
The Russians also struck energy facilities and other targets in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions.
