Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: three people injured. PHOTOS
On October 30, Russian forces attacked several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The areas of Nikopol and Synelnykove suffered the most, residential houses, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged, and three people were injured.
Acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Apart from Dnipro, explosions also rocked two other districts today.
Nikopol district
- The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka were under enemy attack. The aggressor attacked with FPV drones and artillery.
- Three men aged 39, 45 and 59 were injured. All are receiving outpatient treatment.
- A private house caught fire, and five more were damaged. Four farm buildings were damaged, and two were destroyed. A multi-storey building, an agricultural enterprise and infrastructure were also damaged. A power line was hit.
Synelnykove district
- The Russian army targeted a UAV in the Vasylkiv community. The infrastructure facility was damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password