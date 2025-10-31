Day in Donetsk region: eight dead and 19 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian strikes hit nine settlements in Donetsk Oblast, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, causing deaths and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

As a result of strikes by "Geran-2" UAVs, an apartment building was damaged in Dobropillia and a garage was damaged in Bilozerske.

Kramatorsk district

Three people were killed and three wounded in Sloviansk. The enemy targeted the city with a "Smerch" MLRS and a drone, damaging 11 apartment buildings, a café, a post office, a boiler room, an educational institution, three cars and a trailer.

In Mykolaivka, Russia attacked an energy facility, killing two workers and injuring six.

The occupiers dropped five guided bombs on Kostiantynivka, killing two civilians and injuring six people. Sixteen private houses were damaged.

An administrative building was damaged in Lyman, two residential buildings - in Raihorodok, and a shop - in Pyskunivka.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people killed and seven wounded. PHOTOS

Strikes on Kramatorsk

The Russians struck Kramatorsk with an "Iskander-M" missile and two "Geran-2" UAVs, killing one civilian and injuring four others. Two apartment buildings, 13 private houses, and a civilian car were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, over the past day, during a survey of the territory in the Kramatorsk district, sappers found and destroyed 12 explosive devices.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

Read more: Ruscists struck Sloviansk with MLRS. Three people killed. VIDEO+PHOTO





















