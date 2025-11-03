Two bribe-givers were exposed on border with Moldova. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the day, border guards of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment recorded two attempts at bribery.

Border guards in Odesa region expose bribery attempts at checkpoints

According to Censor.NET, at the Palanka–Maiaky–Udobne checkpoint, a 47-year-old Ukrainian woman offered an inspector $500 to let her husband cross the border, even though his travel document had expired. After being refused, she claimed the money was "for a chocolate bar."

Another incident occurred at the Starokozache checkpoint, where a 30-year-old Tunisian citizen attempted to bribe a border guard with €200 for permission to enter Ukraine. It later emerged that he had been expelled from the country last year and banned from returning for five years.

In both cases, the border guards refused the bribes. Criminal proceedings have been opened over the attempted bribery.

The State Border Guard Service reminds the public that offering an unlawful benefit constitutes a crime. Travelers are urged to check the validity of their documents before trips and not to attempt to "solve issues" with money.

Read more: Bribe of $3.5 million to close NABU case: one of lawyers was given preventive measure - bail of 2.1 million UAH





See more: Man who had boasted of his connections in Ministry of Defence and demanded $15,000 for transferring soldier to rear detained, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS