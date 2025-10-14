Bribe of $3.5 million to close NABU case: one of lawyers was given preventive measure - bail of 2.1 million UAH

The HACC has imposed a preventive measure on one of the lawyers who was caught inciting the giving of a $3.5 million bribe to close a proceeding investigated by NABU detectives.

"A preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 2,119,600 was imposed on the lawyer with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 9 October, the NABU and the SAPO announced that a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers had been exposed for inciting bribery of allegedly prosecutors of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The PGOs noted that the NABU conducted searches of the prosecutor investigating the case of the Bureau's detectives, which "raises doubts about the objectivity of the investigation and has signs of a conflict of interest".

The prosecutor was taken into custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 4 million.

