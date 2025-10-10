Prosecutor exposed for soliciting $3.5 million bribe taken into custody with bail set at ₴4 million

On 10 October 2025, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, imposed a preventive measure on the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, who, together with two lawyers, was caught inciting the provision of $3,500,000 for closing the criminal proceedings investigated by NABU detectives on the basis of Lozovyi's "amendments".

By a court decision, a preventive measure in the form of detention was imposed on the suspect with an alternative of bail in the amount of more than UAH 4 million.

As a reminder, on 9 October, the NABU and the SAPO announced that a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers had been exposed for inciting bribery of allegedly prosecutors of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The PGOs noted that the NABU conducted searches of the prosecutor investigating the case of the Bureau's detectives, which "raises doubts about the objectivity of the investigation and has signs of a conflict of interest".

