Russia launch airstrike on Dobropillia: man rescued from rubble of five-storey building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Dobropillia, Donetsk region, a man was rescued from the rubble of a residential building after another Russian air strike.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Dobropillia: after another Russian air strike, a man was found under the rubble of a partially destroyed 5-storey residential building," the report said.

It is noted that despite the constant threat of renewed enemy shelling, rescuers located an injured person among the debris on the third floor, freed him, provided first aid, and handed him over to paramedics.

Background:

The previous day, Russian forces struck Dobropillia with four KAB-250 bombs and two drones, killing one civilian and damaging four private houses, two educational institutions, and a local enterprise.

