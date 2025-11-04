Enemy struck Kharkiv region: civilian infrastructure damaged, rescuers - among victims. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 3 November 2025, seven settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

There are casualties

As noted, four people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In particular, a 61-year-old man was injured in the village of Ruska Lozova, Derhachi community;

in the village of Dokuchaievske, Rohan community, a 73-year-old woman and two men, aged 65 and 39, were injured.

What did the occupiers use to attack?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons on the Kharkiv region:

▪️1 KAB;

▪️11 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

▪️1 FPV drone;

▪️16 UAVs (type to be determined).

There is damage

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

in the Kupiansk district, two private houses were damaged (in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi);

in the Kharkiv district, a private house, an outbuilding (village of Tsupivka), two private houses, a building (village of Dokuchaievske), and a private house (village of Ruska Lozova) were damaged.

"Power supply was restored to subscribers in the Lozivskyi district who had been left without electricity as a result of shelling. In the event of network overload, temporary outages are possible," the RMA added.

Data from the SES

According to the State Emergency Service, the night attack by Russian UAVs caused fires, resulting in casualties among civilians and firefighters

As noted, three fires were recorded in the village of Dokuchaievske: two private houses, a gas pipe and a civilian infrastructure facility were on fire. One of the Russian drones hit the building of the Rohan local fire brigade, causing significant damage to the fire station and equipment.

A private house was on fire in the village of Ruska Lozova.

According to preliminary data, six civilians, including two firefighters, were injured as a result of the enemy strikes.

"All sources of fire are extinguished. Rescuers, pyrotechnicians, dog handlers, and firefighters from the local fire brigade have been working at the scene," the SES added.

