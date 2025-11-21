Russians attacked Chernihiv region: woman was killed in Novhorod-Siverskyi district. PHOTOS
Yesterday, Russian invaders attacked the Chernihiv and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts with drones, causing fires and killing a woman.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Chernihiv district
The Russian attack caused a fire on the territory of a private household. A residential building was damaged.
Novhorod-Siverskyi district
Drones struck civilian infrastructure. A grocery store caught fire.
"Firefighters from the local fire brigade rescued a female employee from under the rubble, but unfortunately, they were unable to save her, and she died," the State Emergency Service reported.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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