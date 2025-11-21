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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russians attacked Chernihiv region: woman was killed in Novhorod-Siverskyi district. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian invaders attacked the Chernihiv and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts with drones, causing fires and killing a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Chernihiv district

The Russian attack caused a fire on the territory of a private household. A residential building was damaged.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Novhorod-Siverskyi district

Drones struck civilian infrastructure. A grocery store caught fire.

"Firefighters from the local fire brigade rescued a female employee from under the rubble, but unfortunately, they were unable to save her, and she died," the State Emergency Service reported.

Read more: Death toll from Russian airstrike on residential building in Ternopil rises to 28 (updated)

Consequences of enemy attacks

A woman was killed in Chernihiv region as a result of the Russian attack
A woman was killed in Chernihiv region as a result of the Russian attack
A woman was killed in Chernihiv region as a result of the Russian attack
A woman was killed in Chernihiv region as a result of the Russian attack

See more: Day in Chernihiv region: 61 shellings, FPV drone attacks and damage to civilian facilities. PHOTO

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shoot out (17488) Chernihiv region (481) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (74) Chernihivskyy district (140)
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