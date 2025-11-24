Three transformers on fire at Shaturskaya GRES in Moscow region after overnight drone attack. PHOTO

Transformers caught fire at the Shaturskaya GRES in the Moscow region after an overnight drone attack.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region, according to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.

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What does the Ministry of Emergency Situations say?

"Upon the arrival of the first firefighting and rescue unit, three transformers were burning over an area of 65 square meters. Further information is being clarified," the Russian agency said in response to a media request.

ASTRA noted that there is no such information on the website or social media pages of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

See more: Third most powerful thermal power plant in Russian Federation was hit in Kostroma region. PHOTO

Background

As Censor.NET reported earlier, a large fire broke out at the power plant in the Moscow region after a drone attack.

Read more: Unmanned systems forces struck five substations deep inside Russia

The Shaturskaya GRES (State District Power Plant - ed.) is a thermal power plant with a capacity of 1,500 MW. Open-source data indicate it is one of Russia’s oldest power stations. It supplies electricity and heat to the Moscow region.