On the night of Sunday, November 2, units of the First Separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked five substations on Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Madiar" Brovdi on Telegram.

5 substations affected

"If in kV (kilovolts), then 500, 500, 500... Over the past night, the USF Birds pecked at five substations all the way to Hryaziv, with a total capacity of 5066 MVA (megavolt-amperes). One of them was a joint effort with the SOF," wrote Brovdi.

Brody added that the results of the attacks will be made public after further investigation by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We remind you that on the night of October 31, the Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orel. According to the agency, the strike was carried out with Neptune cruise missiles. In addition to the thermal power plant, the Novobryansk electrical substation was also hit.