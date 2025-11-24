11 people were injured as result of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

As a result of enemy attacks on Pavlohrad and communities in the Nikopol district, 11 people were injured, including a young man and two women. The occupiers fired artillery and FPV drones, causing significant damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and educational facilities.

This was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Pavlohrad

Three more people sought medical help in Pavlohrad: a 22-year-old man and women aged 42 and 48. All will be treated on an outpatient basis. In total, six people were injured in the enemy attack on the city.

A private house was also damaged.

Nikopol

The aggressor struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected.

Five people were injured. A 41-year-old man was hospitalised. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Infrastructure, a college, an administrative building, nine apartment buildings, a petrol station, equipment, cars, and power lines were damaged.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: five killed, civilian infrastructure destroyed and damaged. PHOTOS













