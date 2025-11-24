Day in Kharkiv region: five killed, civilian infrastructure destroyed and damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians shelled the city of Kharkiv and settlements in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Izium, Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts using various types of weapons. The enemy employed UAVs and guided aerial bombs against civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Kharkiv

In the evening, the Russian army carried out a massive attack on Kharkiv using drones. Hits were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Saltivskyi districts. Four Kharkiv residents were killed and 13 more were injured. The wounded include a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl; they received medical aid on

Chuhuiv district

At about 11:00 p.m. on November 23, four Russian attack UAVs struck an agricultural firm in Chuhuiv district, sparking a fire. More than fifty pigs were killed and buildings were damaged. A female security guard suffered an acute stress reaction.

See more: Russia attacks Ukraine with 162 UAVs: air defense neutralizes 125 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Kupiansk district

At around 10:00 p.m., a man was killed in an enemy strike on the city of Kupiansk.

At about 12:30 p.m., Russian troops shelled Sadovod village in Kupiansk district, damaging residential properties. Preliminary reports indicate the settlement was hit with Grad MLRS fire.

Ongoing Russian shelling in Kupiansk district damaged houses and residential properties, as well as a civilian car.

Bohodukhiv district

At around 4:00 p.m. on November 23, two FPV drones attacked Odnorobivka village in Bohodukhiv district.

A private house, outbuildings and power lines were destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Izium district

In Studenok village, Izium district, an enemy FPV drone hit a vehicle belonging to a mobile communications company yesterday afternoon while a crew was carrying out maintenance work. No one was injured, but the vehicle burned out completely.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing















