SSU counterintelligence service neutralised Russian agents who were creating hideouts for terrorist attacks in western Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit has neutralised another Russian spy network in western Ukraine.

During comprehensive measures, three members of the enemy cell were exposed who were preparing hiding places with components for homemade explosive devices for terrorist attacks in the region, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the case file, the tasks assigned by the Russian Federation were carried out separately by a 20-year-old man from Kharkiv, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and a 17-year-old young man from Rivne. After recruiting the minors, the occupiers used them "in the dark" under the guise of delivering courier orders.

Details of the investigation

As the investigation established, all three suspects came to the attention of Russian special services on Telegram channels while searching for "easy money".

In exchange for the promise of "quick money," they set up hiding places with components for explosive devices, which were to be picked up later by potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

For example, a minor received the geolocation of a hiding place from a curator in Russia, from which she took electric detonators for explosives and hid them at another "address".

At the same time, the Russian agents assured the girl that she was not dealing with bomb components, but with ordinary "radio antennas."

See also: FSB agent who helped Russian agents attack Pokrovsk sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTO

Another suspect, a resident of Kharkiv, arrived in the western region on the enemy's instructions, took an anti-personnel mine from a cache, removed the plastic explosive from it, divided it into parts, disguised them in juice boxes, and placed them in a new hiding place.

Then, a 17-year-old young man from the Rivne region took the explosive substance from there and transferred it to various hiding places designated by Russian special services.

The SSU counterintelligence exposed all three suspects at the initial stage of their subversive activities, documented each of them, and neutralised the enemy's hiding places in advance.

An investigation is currently underway into all those involved in the case who were drawn by the enemy into criminal activity against our state.





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