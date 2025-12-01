Day in Donetsk region: one person wounded, houses and cars damaged, industrial zone shelled. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast, resulting in one person being wounded.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 1 December, according to Censor.NET.

Kramatorsk district

One person was wounded in Lyman. A car was damaged in Sviatohirsk. Two private houses and a high-rise building were damaged in Spasko-Mykhailivka, Novodonetsk community. A high-rise building was damaged in Mykolaivka. Ten private houses were damaged in Sloviansk, and an industrial zone was shelled.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region eight times during the day. Eighty-eight people, including 18 children, were evacuated from the front line.

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