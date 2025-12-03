Scientist Tetiana Asauliuk killed in Russian attack on Kherson. PHOTO

In Kherson, a research fellow at Kherson National Technical University, Tetiana Asauliuk, was killed in a Russian attack on the night of 3 December.

This was reported by the university’s rector, Olena Chepeliuk, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Another black day for the family of Kherson National Technical University. During the shelling, young scientist Tetiana Serhiivna Asauliuk was killed in her own home in Kherson," the statement reads.

: It is noted that Tetiana held a PhD in Technical Sciences and worked as a research fellow in the university’s research department. She studied resource-saving, intensified, high-efficiency processes and technologies for the light, food, chemical and cosmetics industries.

See more: Former director of "Orel and Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died on front line. PHOTO

"Recently, she had been working on innovative fabric coatings to provide enhanced thermal protection and fire-resistant properties, which is extremely important in today’s conditions… An immeasurable loss for Ukrainian science… A bright and kind person… Our condolences to her parents," the statement says.

Read more: One person killed and six wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson