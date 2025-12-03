Scientist Tetiana Asauliuk killed in Russian attack on Kherson. PHOTO
In Kherson, a research fellow at Kherson National Technical University, Tetiana Asauliuk, was killed in a Russian attack on the night of 3 December.
This was reported by the university’s rector, Olena Chepeliuk, Censor.NET informs.
"Another black day for the family of Kherson National Technical University. During the shelling, young scientist Tetiana Serhiivna Asauliuk was killed in her own home in Kherson," the statement reads.
: It is noted that Tetiana held a PhD in Technical Sciences and worked as a research fellow in the university’s research department. She studied resource-saving, intensified, high-efficiency processes and technologies for the light, food, chemical and cosmetics industries.
"Recently, she had been working on innovative fabric coatings to provide enhanced thermal protection and fire-resistant properties, which is extremely important in today’s conditions… An immeasurable loss for Ukrainian science… A bright and kind person… Our condolences to her parents," the statement says.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password