Russian attack on Kremenchuk: water supply partially restored, heating situation most difficult. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the shelling of Kremenchuk's infrastructure is currently being cleared up.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Vitalii Maletskiy, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Restoration of utilities

According to him, specialists are working around the clock to restore electricity, water, and heat to Kremenchuk as soon as possible.

"Water supply has already been partially restored thanks to autonomous power sources. Energy specialists are working to stabilise the network and gradually restore the electricity supply according to schedules.



Heat supply is the most difficult issue. It requires significant resources and the use of reserve funds, but specialists are already doing everything necessary to restore it as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava and Chernihiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

Information from rescuers

According to the State Emergency Service, a massive combined attack by Russian troops caused fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava region.

















Some of the fires have already been localised and extinguished.

"Rescuers are continuing their work. 190 emergency workers and 50 units of State Emergency Service equipment have been deployed," the report says.

See also: Enemy attacks Poltava region with missiles, explosions in Kremenchuk