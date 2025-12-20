Russia is demonstrating its unwillingness to stop war and is deliberately continuing its offensive actions, - Syrskyi. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi met with a French military delegation led by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of France General Fabien Mandon.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they discuss?

As noted, the parties discussed the situation on the front lines, the current needs of the Ukrainian army, and further strengthening of cooperation. France remains one of Ukraine's key partners, particularly within the Coalition of the Willing and sectoral coalitions on air defence, aviation, artillery, and military training.

"Russia is demonstrating its unwillingness to stop the war and is deliberately continuing its offensive actions. At the same time, we are destroying its manpower and equipment on a daily basis, disrupting its plans and holding our positions. Despite colossal losses and superhuman efforts, the Russian army is not achieving significant operational results," Syrskyi emphasised.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked General Fabien Mandon, the government and the people of France for their steadfast political and military support for Ukraine.

The meeting ended symbolically with General Syrskyi being awarded the Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest state award, which is awarded by the head of state for exceptional military or civilian service.

General Fabien Mandon presented the award on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more: Representatives from Ukraine, US and Europe will meet on 13 December to discuss Trump’s peace plan, - Axios

What preceded this?