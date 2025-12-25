Christmas spirit lives on: soldiers of "Rubizh" brigade celebrated Christmas Eve on front line. PHOTOS

Soldiers from the "Rubizh" Brigade showed how they celebrate Christmas Eve right on the front lines.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the brigade's official channel.

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The published photos show how Ukrainian defenders find time for Christmas traditions even in difficult combat conditions. The soldiers spend Christmas Eve in dugouts and at their positions, between combat missions and under constant threat of shelling.

The defenders note that for Ukrainians, this holiday has always been a symbol of home, family and unity. Today, their home has become the fortifications on the front line, but their spiritual traditions remain unchanged.

"For Ukrainians, this holiday has always been a symbol of home. Today, our home is dugouts and positions, but the spirit of Christmas does not fade even here," the soldiers said.

The soldiers added that hot tea and kutia were served on improvised tables made from improvised materials as a sign of connection with their families, homes, and generations of Ukrainians who preserved these traditions.

Even in the most difficult conditions, Ukraine's defenders emphasise that the Christmas spirit, faith and mutual support help them to persevere and continue the fight.

Earlier, we reported that Russia is increasing its assault groups in the Pokrovsk direction.

Watch more: Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: despite all hardships Russia has brought, it cannot occupy Ukrainian heart. VIDEO