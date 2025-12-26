FSB hitman tried to kill DIU officer in Kyiv, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, a contract killing of an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence was prevented.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

An FSB agent was exposed in the capital while attempting to kill a Ukrainian soldier in the city centre.

The killer was caught red-handed when he took out a gun and aimed it at a military officer of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence in one of the capital's establishments.

Who planned the murder?

We are talking about a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country. The enemy recruited the suspect in his home country when he was looking for easy money on Telegram channels.

See more: Planned assassination attempt on defence plant official: SSU detains Russian agent in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

"Following the instructions of the Russians, the agent, posing as a tourist, arrived in Ukraine and first stopped in Pervomaisk in the Mykolaiv region.

There, he purchased several smartphones and SIM cards, which he regularly changed for covert communication sessions with the FSB.

Later, the foreigner travelled to Kyiv, where he received a photo of the potential "target" from his handler, along with her approximate geolocation and the coordinates of a hiding place, from which he took a pistol and ammunition," the statement said.

For the murder of the DIU officer, he was promised $50,000 and legalisation in one of the EU countries.

A weapon with ammunition and a smartphone with evidence of his contacts with the FSB were seized from the detainee at the scene.

Read more: National Police reveals details of FSB agent case who killed Ukrainian serviceman and blew up district administration: he was planning additional attacks

He has been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted and completed premeditated murder);

Part 1 of Article 111-2 (aiding an aggressor state);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The man is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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