Occupiers strike Bezdrik community in Sumy region with KABs: man wounded, homes damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of December 29, Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

This was reported by Sumy regional administration head Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Homes were damaged in the Bezdrik community as a result of the attack.

A 60-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital, where medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Handling the aftermath of the strike is ongoing.

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