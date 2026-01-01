Enemy attacked private houses in the Kharkiv region: fires broke out. PHOTOS
On New Year's Eve, Russian troops struck private homes in the Kharkiv region, causing fires.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Targeted attack on civilians
As noted, the occupiers cynically launched drone strikes on the homes of civilians.
"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region were involved in extinguishing fires caused by the enemy in the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of the region," the report said.
Consequences
According to the State Emergency Service, in the Kupiansk district, as a result of strike drones hitting the territory of two households, a private house, an outbuilding and a garage with a total area of 110 square metres caught fire.
In the Chuhuiv district, an apartment building and a private house were on fire.
A total of 40 rescuers and 8 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in dealing with the consequences of the Russian shelling.
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