Enemy attacked private houses in the Kharkiv region: fires broke out. PHOTOS

On New Year's Eve, Russian troops struck private homes in the Kharkiv region, causing fires.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Targeted attack on civilians

As noted, the occupiers cynically launched drone strikes on the homes of civilians.

"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region were involved in extinguishing fires caused by the enemy in the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of the region," the report said.

Read more: Kupiansk clearance from occupiers continues as Russian soldiers hide in basements – Khartiia Unmanned Systems Platoon Commander Butusov

Consequences

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Kupiansk district, as a result of strike drones hitting the territory of two households, a private house, an outbuilding and a garage with a total area of 110 square metres caught fire.

In the Chuhuiv district, an apartment building and a private house were on fire.















A total of 40 rescuers and 8 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in dealing with the consequences of the Russian shelling.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Kharkiv region: man killed, company and houses damaged