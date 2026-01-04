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Russian forces struck rescuers while they were clearing up aftermath of Russian attack on Konotop district. PHOTO
On the morning of 4 January, Russians struck a non-residential building in the Konotop district of Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Repeated strike
As noted, rescuers were surveying the area after the shelling when repeated enemy strikes were heard.
"The emergency services managed to retreat to a safe place," the State Emergency Service added.
Consequences eliminated
Fires broke out, but SES specialists quickly extinguished them.
No information about casualties has been received.
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