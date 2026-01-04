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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Russian forces struck rescuers while they were clearing up aftermath of Russian attack on Konotop district. PHOTO

On the morning of 4 January, Russians struck a non-residential building in the Konotop district of Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Repeated strike

As noted, rescuers were surveying the area after the shelling when repeated enemy strikes were heard.

"The emergency services managed to retreat to a safe place," the State Emergency Service added.

Also read: Occupiers shelled Sumy region 30 times: houses, cars and civilian infrastructure damaged

Strike on Sumy region

Consequences eliminated

Fires broke out, but SES specialists quickly extinguished them.

No information about casualties has been received.

See also: Over 50 attacks in 24 hours: Russia attacked 28 settlements in Sumy region

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shoot out (18049) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1059) Konotopskyy district (62)
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