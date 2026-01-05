Serviceman’s car explosion in Kyiv’s Obolon: 24-year-old female Russian agent detained. PHOTOS

A 24-year-old woman who blew up a serviceman’s SUV (sport-utility vehicle) in Kyiv’s Obolon district has been detained.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

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Details

Acting on instructions from a Russian special services "handler," the woman made an improvised explosive device and planted it under the car of a National Guard service member.

The soldier and his friend were injured in the explosion.

Law enforcement received a report at around 10:30 a.m. about a Land Rover exploding near a residential building on Heroiv Dnipra Street.

See more: SUV explodes in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, people injured, - police (updated). PHOTO

During an inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone near the epicentre of the explosion, which was used to broadcast the crime online to the person who ordered it.





"As a result of investigative measures, officers of the Obolonskyi Police Department, together with SBU employees, identified and detained a 24-year-old resident of the capital involved in the terrorist attack within a few hours.

The investigation established that the woman was looking for "a side job" on social networks, where a representative of the Russian special services contacted her in the autumn of last year. He promised her a $1,500 reward for carrying out the attack, but she never received the money," the statement said.





See more: FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack in centre of Lviv: SSU detained him and conducted investigation. PHOTO

Following her "handler’s" instructions, the woman made the explosives at home and planted them under the car, also installing a hidden camera to confirm the result in real time.

When the soldier approached the car, an explosion occurred. Two people were injured.

The perpetrator was detained and has been charged under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – terrorist act. The article provides for up to 10 years in prison, with or without confiscation of property.

In addition, the detainee is suspected of setting fire to a soldier's car in December last year.

See more: SSU prevented series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv: contract killings of well-known Ukrainians, explosions in shopping centres and metro were being prepared. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that an SUV exploded in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district, leaving several people injured.

Prosecutors later said they classify the crime as a terrorist attack.

See more: Russian agent who committed terrorist act that resulted in death of man was detained in Zhytomyr region, - SSU. PHOTO