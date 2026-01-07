10 058 11
RVC fighter Timofey Anufriev died on front line defending Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTO
RVC soldier Tymofey Anufriev died on the front line while defending Ukraine.
This was reported on Facebook by volunteer Iryna Tsariuk, according to Censor.NET.
The death of a soldier
"Yesterday it became known that this handsome young man died defending Ukraine," the volunteer wrote.
Interview with Anufriev
She also recalled that at the time of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, Timofey Anufriev (son of the famous artist Sergey Anufriev) was an ordinary student from St. Petersburg, but later made a bold decision and had been fighting for Ukraine in the ranks of the RVC for over a year. The Insider film crew met with him in Kyiv. Timofey talked about why he had made this decision, about the war and death in the film The Insider.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password