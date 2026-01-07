RVC soldier Tymofey Anufriev died on the front line while defending Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by volunteer Iryna Tsariuk, according to Censor.NET.

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The death of a soldier

"Yesterday it became known that this handsome young man died defending Ukraine," the volunteer wrote.





Watch more: Half million video: special operation by Defence Intelligence to save the life of RVC commander Kapustin. VIDEO

Interview with Anufriev

She also recalled that at the time of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, Timofey Anufriev (son of the famous artist Sergey Anufriev) was an ordinary student from St. Petersburg, but later made a bold decision and had been fighting for Ukraine in the ranks of the RVC for over a year. The Insider film crew met with him in Kyiv. Timofey talked about why he had made this decision, about the war and death in the film The Insider.

Read more: RVC commander Denis Nikitin (Kapustin) killed in battle for Ukraine