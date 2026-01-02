Half million video: special operation by Defence Intelligence to save the life of RVC commander Kapustin. VIDEO

In order to save the life of the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, part of the Timur Special Forces Unit of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and to expose the enemy's spy network, military intelligence officers carried out a complex multi-stage special operation, during which his death was staged.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Fake video recording

To support the legend, a video recording of two strike drones was created: the first drone flew into the minibus in which Kapustin was travelling, and the second filmed the "results of the strike" – the burning car.

Watch more: RVC commander Denis Kapustin alive as DIU operation foils Russian assassination plot. VIDEO

The customers believed it

The Russian special services who ordered the crime believed the video and paid the Ukrainian intelligence officers "for the job" – half a million dollars, which will significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the DIU special forces.

Watch more: Joint DIU and RVC operation: FPV drones and assault troops eliminate over 90 occupiers. VIDEO

What preceded

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 27 December, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis (White Rex) Nikitin, was killed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

And on 1 January, the GUR reported that RVC commander Denis Kapustin was alive, and that the half a million dollars received for his elimination would strengthen the DIU's special forces.

The murder of Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps unit fighting against Moscow as part of the Timur Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, was ordered by the special services of the aggressor state of Russia, which allocated half a million dollars for the crime.

It is also noted that as a result of a complex special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, which lasted more than a month, the life of RVC commander Denis Kapustin, whom Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers a personal enemy, was saved, and a circle of persons involved in the crime in the Russian special services and its perpetrators was established.