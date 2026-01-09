Enemy deliberately attacked district boiler rooms, - Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that as a result of Russia's massive nighttime shelling and difficult weather conditions in Kyiv and several regions, there have been deaths, injuries, and large-scale disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in a statement posted on her Telegram channel.

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The Prime Minister heard reports from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Development on the consequences of the night's heavy shelling and bad weather, and coordinated the actions of all services.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 9 January

For almost five hours, Russia bombarded residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. More than 240 drones and 36 missiles were used. In the capital, there were four fatalities and 25 wounded. Our sincere condolences to the families.

Read on Censor.NET: Medical worker Serhiy Smolyak killed during Russia's second strike on Kyiv

The situation in Kyiv

In some areas of Kyiv, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply due to damage to substations, lines, and generation facilities. Work is ongoing to restore power to more than 500,000 consumers. Emergency and hourly power cuts are being implemented, the duration of which is also affected by the drop in temperature.

This time, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler rooms — this is energy terrorism and an attempt to turn winter into a weapon.

See also: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 dead, 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medics (updated)













Attack on Slavutych

Due to the attacks, Slavutych is without power — energy workers are already restoring power to about 3,000 customers in the Chernihiv region.

"At the same time, due to bad weather, we are recording power outages in some settlements in most regions. Emergency crews are working to restore power," Svyrydenko wrote.

See also: Strike on Kyiv: emergency power cuts implemented

What preceded it?

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered one of the most massive strikes. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

Four people were killed, and 24 were injured as a result of the Russian strikes, including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.