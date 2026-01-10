Day in Donetsk region: over 1,300 strikes, two people killed. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 9 January, Russian invaders launched 1,387 strikes along the front line and residential areas of Donetsk Oblast. Six settlements came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

The Russians attacked Zelenoye in the Oleksandrivka district with two Geran-3 UAVs, killing one person, injuring another, and damaging six private houses.

In Kindrativka, a civilian was injured, and a moped was damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Five private houses were damaged in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. In Komyshuvaha, an enemy FPV drone damaged a non-residential building.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: over 1,300 shellings, one person wounded. PHOTOS

In addition, after midnight today, Russian troops struck Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk. At least four private houses were damaged. No information about casualties has been received yet.

Three Geran-2 UAVs attacked Sloviansk at night, according to Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk Military Administration.

The strike was directed at the private sector.

"At least 11 private houses and cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh said.

Pokrovsk district

Russia dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Dobropillia, damaging three buildings on the territory of the enterprise.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTO

Consequences of enemy attacks







