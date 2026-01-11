Russians launched 821 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: three people wounded. PHOTO

In total, over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 821 strikes on 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Injuries and damage

As noted, three people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.

There were 42 reports of damage to homes and cars.

Read on Censor.NET: Power supply restored in Zaporizhzhia region after night-time blackout

What did the occupiers use to attack?

Over the past day, Russian troops used aircraft, various types of drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery against Ukraine.

In particular:

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Rizdvyanka, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenkivskyi, Yurkivka, and Tavriiskyi.

468 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Dorozhnyanka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, and Solodke.

Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Zeleny.

342 artillery strikes were delivered on Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Maly Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Dorozhnyanka, Zeleny, Varvarivka, and Solodke.

Read more: Enemy launched massive strike on critical infrastructure in Lozova: man was wounded