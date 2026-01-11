At night, Russia struck residential area in Kharkiv region, leaving four people injured. Eight people were wounded in region over course of day. PHOTOS

On the night of 11 January, Russian troops struck the village of Movchany in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, enemy UAVs attacked a residential area in the Kharkiv region at night, resulting in four people being injured.

As a result of the shelling of the village of Movchany in the Bezlyudivska community of the Kharkiv district, buildings in the residential sector were destroyed and damaged, and a fire broke out covering an area of 150 square metres.

Units of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike: rescuers, sappers, and medics, as well as a local fire brigade.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles: damage is significant. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack















A day in the Kharkiv region

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

Read more: UAH 2.5 billion tendered for construction of hospital in shelled Kharkiv, - media

Casualties

Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 38-year-old man was injured in the city of Lozova.

A 20-year-old man was injured in the village of Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkunivska community.

In the village of Novopokrovka, a 60-year-old and a 65-year-old woman were injured.

In the village of Movchany, Bezlyudivska community, an 18-year-old and a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old and a 66-year-old woman were injured.

Read more: Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2: rescuers found body fragments of another person

What did the Russians use to attack?

The enemy attacked the Slobidska and Nemyshlyanska districts of Kharkiv with missiles and UAVs.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 missiles (type to be determined);

28 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

1 Lancet UAV;

1 Molniya UAV.

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Destruction

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: