UAH 2.5 billion tendered for construction of hospital in shelled Kharkiv, - media

A tender worth 2.45 billion hryvnias has been announced for the construction of the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital with an underground shelter.

This was reported by the publication "Nashi Hroshi", according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that the largest tender in the last days of 2025 was a contract for the construction of a regional clinical hospital with an underground shelter in Kharkiv for 2.45 billion hryvnias.

"This is purely a logistical construction project that does nothing to protect the city from the advancing enemy. Kharkiv is only 30 kilometres from the front line, and Russian troops are shelling it with many types of drones, shells and missiles," the article says.

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Journalists note that there is no chance that the new hospital premises will serve the military or residents of the frontline city in the foreseeable future.

"The new contract is for three years, which means the hospital will only start operating in 2029. By then, no one knows where the Russian occupation forces will be.

The contract provides for the reconstruction of hospital buildings with the construction of an underground shelter," the publication writes.

The "Ark" project for the reconstruction of the Regional Clinical Hospital in Kharkiv

"No one knows where the front line, which is currently 30 kilometres from Kharkiv, will be at that time. And no Syniehubov will guarantee that Kharkiv will not be occupied. Although with such a foolish waste of funds, the chances of the ruscists are increasing.

And this is a deliberate policy of Zelenskyy's vertical. Not only does the governor boast that this will be the only hospital of its kind in Ukraine and Europe. Even in the government PR people's report on the health minister's visit to this facility, they said that it is "being actively modernised DESPITE the challenges of a full-scale war," comments journalist Yurii Nikolov.

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High prices

The media also draws attention to the very high prices of building materials.

"For example, a quarter of a billion hryvnias has been allocated in the estimate for B25 [M 350] concrete at 6,164 hryvnias including VAT (the estimate on the screen shows the price excluding tax).

Open sources show a number of prices from local suppliers who offer these brands at significantly lower prices – from 3,710 hryvnias/cubic metre at the "Kharkiv Building Materials" Plant to 4,572 UAH/cubic metre at "Beton Plus". This means that the margin on this type of concrete alone could amount to tens of millions of hryvnias.

The only competitor in the tender was TDV "Zhytlobud-2", which offered a higher price and did not lower it at the auction in order to win," the article explained.

The sources of funding for the construction have not yet been determined.

"The contract specifies a calendar schedule with the work divided approximately equally over three years. Initially, it was planned to spend a modest amount of 99 million hryvnias on preparatory work this year from the funds of the National Health Service of Ukraine. But the tender was only completed on 31 December. So these expenses will no longer be incurred," the authors note.

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Contractor

The regional clinical hospital is subordinate to the regional authorities.

"Therefore, it is not surprising that the 'Building Group' consortium became the contractor again. Over the past six months, it has received contracts from the Kharkiv Regional Administration for the massive renovation of two more hospitals in the region: the completion of the 'Regional Oncology Centre in Kharkiv' for 3.00 billion hryvnias and the reconstruction of the Central City Hospital of the Holy Mother of Pishchanska in Izium for 1.04 billion hryvnias.

In the last days of 2025, the consortium received the first payments from the Capital Construction Department of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration in the amount of 9 million hryvnias for the hospital in Izium and 14 million for the oncology centre in Kharkiv," the journalists write.

The "Building Group" Consortium (Kharkiv) was founded by local companies: "Industrial Building Group" LLC owned by Natalia Holovko and "Promtex" Construction Company owned by Stanislav Brovin and Ruslan Malyi. The consortium is headed by Serhii Kubarev.

Since 2017, "Industrial Building Group" has received contracts worth 554.53 million hryvnias, and since 2016, "Promtex" has received contracts worth 3.73 billion hryvnias.

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