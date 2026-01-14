Bukovyna customs post official took $100 for each illegally imported iPhone. He has been detained, SBI says. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SBI officers, working in coordination with the Internal Security Department of the State Customs Service, detained the deputy head of one of the Chernivtsi Customs posts for systematic bribery. The official helped entrepreneurs smuggle top models of Apple mobile phones into Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SBI press center.

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What was the price of the "service"?

To help conceal phones from customs control and evade mandatory payments, the customs officer took $100 for each phone.

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According to the report, the "service package" included advice on how to hide the devices while crossing the border, as well as ensuring unhindered passage through the customs post.

Investigators established that from just one entrepreneur, he received $10,400 for transporting a single shipment of gadgets.

SBI officers detained the official while he was receiving part of the bribe from a businessman.

Details

The official asked for the first funds to be sent by mail as a parcel. After the last shipment of the devices, he instructed that $4,200 be handed to his wife. During investigative actions, the woman tried to hide the money and threw it out the window inside a toilet paper roll.

"SBI officers also conducted searches at the suspect’s place of residence and at the customs office. During the searches, law enforcement seized nearly half a million hryvnias’ worth in various foreign currencies, foreign bank cards, and mobile phones," the statement said.

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The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

What does he face?

Law enforcement is identifying other customs officials who may be involved in the unlawful activity.

The customs officer has been notified of suspicion for receiving an undue benefit by an official, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

A preventive measure has been chosen for him in the form of detention with an alternative of posting bail.

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