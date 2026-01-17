Occupiers struck district in Chernihiv region with a "Geran": two people were wounded, shop, houses and cars were damaged. PHOTO
Yesterday evening, Russian troops attacked the Kholmynska district in the Koriukivka direction of the Chernihiv region with drones, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Koryukivka district
Yesterday evening, the Kholmynska community came under attack. Two people were wounded in the drone attack on the village. They are civilian men aged 39 and 55. They were hospitalised in a moderate condition.
A grocery store, houses, and cars were damaged.
Chernihiv district
A Russian UAV also exploded on the territory of a specialised agricultural facility in the Chernihiv district.
Shelling of border settlements continued throughout the day, with the enemy most often using FPV drones. A total of 46 strikes were recorded, resulting in 78 explosions.
Consequences of the shelling
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