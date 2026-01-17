Apple devices worth UAH 35 million hidden in car’s undercarriage: large-scale smuggling attempt has been uncovered, - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

At the Nizhankovychi checkpoint, border guards discovered a large-scale attempt to illegally transport equipment worth over 35 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the State Border Service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

On the night of 17 January, during an inspection of a Renault minibus, servicemen of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, according to operational staff, together with customs officials, discovered more than 820 Apple devices.

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A 37-year-old resident of the Lviv region was behind the wheel of the vehicle. In order to avoid suspicion, the man picked up several passengers in Poland. The car was heading for the Ukrainian border.

Apple devices on the floor of the minibus

During an in-depth inspection, border guards had to dismantle structural elements of the vehicle. In a specially equipped hiding place in the floor of the minibus, mobile phones of various models were found - iPhone 15, 16, and 17, smart watches, and Apple headphones. A total of 829 items of equipment were removed from the hiding place.

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It is noted that the approximate value of the seized goods is over 35 million hryvnias.

A report on the offence has been sent to the Territorial Administration of the State Border Guard Service in the Lviv region for further legal action.







