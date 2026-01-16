Hart border guard brigade uses drones to eliminate four occupiers trying to cross border in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Border guards of the Hart brigade thwarted another enemy attempt to breach the state border in the Kharkiv region.
Censor.NET reports that four Russian occupiers tried to covertly cross Ukraine’s border but were detected in time by Ukrainian troops.
After the intruders were spotted, they were struck using attack drones. The released footage shows the moment the enemy was hit as they tried to move in the border area.
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