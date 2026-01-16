Two strikes by "Hostri Kartuzy" drones thwarted occupiers’ assault in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO
Drone operators from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers with two accurate drops during suburban battles in Donetsk Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, enemy assault troops managed to occupy part of the trenches at one of the Defence Forces' positions. Ukrainian fighters found themselves partially surrounded, and the battle was not going in their favour — the situation was critical, and time was running out.
Drones turned the tide of battle. The first accurate strike killed two Russian shooters directly during the attack, while two others were wounded and forced to take cover. The second strike eliminated a grenade launcher operator by detonating his ammunition. One of his partners was also wounded.
As a result, only one soldier from the entire assault group of occupiers was able to retreat, leaving his wounded comrades on the battlefield. The Ukrainian defenders survived: two were wounded, while the rest regained control of the position.
The actions of the UAV operators completely changed the course of the battle and thwarted the enemy's offensive.
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