Doctors from Odesa TCR exposed for issuing fake MMC reports en masse for $16,000 without conscripts being present, - SBI

Employees of the SBI identified all participants in the scheme to undermine mobilisation and reported their suspicions to the commission of freelance doctors of the Prymorske RTCR MMC and the Odesa SS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

New facts

The doctors acted in collusion with participants in a large-scale corruption scheme previously exposed by the SBI.

The SBI recalls that the scheme was organised by a local resident who involved an employee of the Centre for Operational Support of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an employee of the Prymorske RTCR and the SS, and two other acquaintances. The dealers offered those willing to avoid military service for $16,000. The exchange of documents and money was carried out via postal mail. Indictments against them have already been sent to court.





See more: We are preparing effective solutions to combat AWOL and corruption in TCR, - Budanov. PHOTO

The investigation has uncovered new episodes in which doctors issued "fake" conclusions about the military medical commission for conscripts from different regions of Ukraine without their actual presence. One doctor could sign the conclusion both for himself and for other members of the commission. However, such "certificates" made it possible for conscripts to illegally obtain a deferral from service.

What are the consequences?

Currently, four members of the military medical commission have been notified of suspicion of official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.

The article provides for punishment of up to three years of imprisonment..

See more: Female employee of TCR in Chernihiv region detained for promising to remove draft dodger from wanted list for 20,000 UAH. PHOTO