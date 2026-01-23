Over $850,000 seized: NABU detectives searched "Lutsk" customs post and its officials

On 22 January, searches were conducted at the "Lutsk" customs post of the Volyn Customs and other real estate properties used by the unit's employees.

This was reported by the NABU, according to Censor.NET.

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Over $850,000 seized

"NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, conducted searches at the 'Lutsk' customs post of the Volyn Customs, as well as at other real estate properties used by officials of the said unit," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the search of one of these properties, over $850,000 was found and seized.

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No one has been detained

It is reported that the investigative actions were carried out in accordance with the law.

No one has been detained at this time, and no one has been notified of suspicion.

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The NABU added that other details are not being disclosed in order to preserve the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.

What preceded this?