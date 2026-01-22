Volyn customs "slush fund" for December: Zhelezniak calls for reform of State Customs Service

The State Customs Service needs reform due to widespread corruption.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the parliamentarian, the photo was sent to him by subscribers.

"The 'slush fund' of the Volyn customs office for imports. For one month - they say for December. Volyn (as well as Chernivtsi and Odesa), by the way, is coordinated directly with the Office of the President.



What do you think? Are there still questions about the need for customs reform?



P.S. But the government is currently busy introducing VAT on sole proprietorships to combat smuggling)," he added.





See more: Bukovyna customs post official took $100 for each illegally imported iPhone. He has been detained, SBI says. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that a customs officer in Bukovyna was exposed for taking $100 for each illegally imported iPhone.

An inspector at the Lviv customs office was also exposed for "kickbacks" for the duty-free import of jewellery.

See more: Kyiv customs officials took bribes for unhindered customs clearance of used cars: they were detained. VIDEO+PHOTO