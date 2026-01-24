136 combat engagements per day on front: most intense fighting in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaypole directions, - General Staff

In total, 136 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day, 23 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 223 guided bombs. In addition, they used 7,615 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,840 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Bratske in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Zaliznychne, Rizdvyanka, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck seven areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as an enemy command post and artillery unit.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 930 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, one air defence system, 772 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 88 vehicles.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the North

As noted, in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropped 11 aerial bombs, and carried out 73 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and in the direction of the settlement of Nesterne.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack yesterday in the direction of Petropavlivka.

Read more: 119 combat engagements at front, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman direction, trying to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobysheve, Torske, Yampil, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavy, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Nykyforivka and Minkivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks on units in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Filiya, and in the direction of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Shevchenko, and Novopavlivka," the report said.

Read more: 59 combat engagements reported so far: enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, General Staff says

Situation in the south

Yesterday, the enemy carried out five attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction, in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Dobropillia, Ivanivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaypole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 22 Russian attacks in the areas of Solodke, Huliaypole, and in the direction of Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers did not carry out any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.