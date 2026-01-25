Day in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverskyi and two districts were hit, houses and enterprise were damaged
Yesterday morning, private houses were damaged by a UAV explosion in a village in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on an agricultural cooperative
As noted, several strikes with "geraniums" were carried out on the territory of an agricultural cooperative in a village in the Chernihiv district. A grain storage hangar caught fire. Five trucks were damaged.
Strike on Novhorod-Siverskyi
According to the OVA, two explosions were heard late in the evening in Novhorod-Siverskyi. The strike hit a residential area. Homes were damaged. A building belonging to one of the enterprises caught fire.
Over the past day, 41 shellings were recorded - 70 explosions.
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