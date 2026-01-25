Day in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverskyi and two districts were hit, houses and enterprise were damaged

Yesterday morning, private houses were damaged by a UAV explosion in a village in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on an agricultural cooperative

As noted, several strikes with "geraniums" were carried out on the territory of an agricultural cooperative in a village in the Chernihiv district. A grain storage hangar caught fire. Five trucks were damaged.

See more: Enemy shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

Strike on Novhorod-Siverskyi

According to the OVA, two explosions were heard late in the evening in Novhorod-Siverskyi. The strike hit a residential area. Homes were damaged. A building belonging to one of the enterprises caught fire.













Over the past day, 41 shellings were recorded - 70 explosions.

Read more: Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: More air defence and energy support