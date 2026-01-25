Enemy shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged
Around midnight, Russians struck Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery. An apartment building and a gas pipeline were damaged.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling of Nikopol
According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy directed UAVs at the Chervonohryhorivska community in Nikopol. An infrastructure facility was destroyed. Experts also completed an inspection of the area after previous shelling. They recorded destruction in one of the settlements.
"Among them are a destroyed private house and 11 more damaged ones. Three farm buildings and 40 solar panels were destroyed. Power lines and gas pipelines were hit," the report says.
There were no casualties.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that as a result of enemy attacks on Nikopol, a woman was injured and houses, a factory, an agricultural enterprise, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Five casualties were reported.
- According to updated data, 12 people, including four children, are known to have been injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack.
- In addition, on the afternoon of 22 January, the Russians struck Dnipro with a drone, causing a fire in two apartments in a high-rise building.
- According to updated data, seven people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.
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