Enemy shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged

Around midnight, Russians struck Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery. An apartment building and a gas pipeline were damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of Nikopol

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy directed UAVs at the Chervonohryhorivska community in Nikopol. An infrastructure facility was destroyed. Experts also completed an inspection of the area after previous shelling. They recorded destruction in one of the settlements.

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"Among them are a destroyed private house and 11 more damaged ones. Three farm buildings and 40 solar panels were destroyed. Power lines and gas pipelines were hit," the report says.

There were no casualties.

Read more: As result of Russian attacks, one person was killed, about 40 people were injured, and more than 170 objects were damaged, - Klymenko

What preceded it?