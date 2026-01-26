Czech Republic to deliver fiber-optic FPV drones to Ukraine developed based on intercepted Russian UAV
Drone Industry
A Czech company, in cooperation with volunteers, has developed fiber-optic FPV drones. The drones are based on technologies from intercepted Russian UAVs.
This was reported by Idnes, Censor.NET reports.
Details
The FPV drone was named "Jan Zizka" after a Czech military commander. It operates via fiber-optic cable, making it impossible to jam with electronic warfare systems. It is one-third cheaper than other models.
Ukrainian volunteers handed over an intercepted drone, "Kniaz Vandal Novhorodskyi," which operates via fiber-optic cable, and the Czech company SPARK created a new drone based on it.
Almost everything on it is made in the Czech Republic: a green fiberglass frame, legs printed on a 3D printer, batteries, and 25-kilometer spools of optical fiber.
The drones began to be mass-produced thanks to financial support from the Darek pro Putina ("Gift for Putin") initiative.
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