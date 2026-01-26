Czech Republic to deliver fiber-optic FPV drones to Ukraine developed based on intercepted Russian UAV

Drone Industry

A Czech company, in cooperation with volunteers, has developed fiber-optic FPV drones. The drones are based on technologies from intercepted Russian UAVs.

This was reported by Idnes, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The FPV drone was named "Jan Zizka" after a Czech military commander. It operates via fiber-optic cable, making it impossible to jam with electronic warfare systems. It is one-third cheaper than other models.

Ukrainian volunteers handed over an intercepted drone, "Kniaz Vandal Novhorodskyi," which operates via fiber-optic cable, and the Czech company SPARK created a new drone based on it.

Read more: Ukraine is now number one in Europe in technology – Zelenskyy

Almost everything on it is made in the Czech Republic: a green fiberglass frame, legs printed on a 3D printer, batteries, and 25-kilometer spools of optical fiber.

The drones began to be mass-produced thanks to financial support from the Darek pro Putina ("Gift for Putin") initiative.

Read more: Czech government has refused Ukraine’s request to purchase light combat aircraft, - Parliamentary Speaker Okamura









