Czech government has refused Ukraine’s request to purchase light combat aircraft, - Parliamentary Speaker Okamura

Tomio Okamura, leader of the far-right party in Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's ruling coalition, announced that the Czech government had decided not to sell light combat aircraft to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to him, the purchase of replacements for the L-159 fighter jets for the Ukrainian Air Force will cost Prague more than it will earn from the sale of domestically produced aircraft.

Okamura criticized Kyiv's proposal to purchase aircraft, which Czech President Petr Pavel spoke about last week. Prime Minister Babiš said that a final decision had not yet been made, but the defense minister stressed that the army needed such aircraft.

According to Bloomberg, this decision demonstrates the conflict between President Pavel, a supporter of Ukraine and NATO, and Babiš's government, which takes into account the influence of its far-right coalition partners. At the same time, the Czech government continues to supply ammunition to Ukraine, demonstrating pragmatism in its relations with other EU leaders.

Read more: Ukraine and UK to launch joint monthly production of Octopus interceptor drones in February

What preceded it?

During his visit to Kyiv, Czech leader Petr Pavel announced his readiness to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine for the destruction of Russian drones.

Subsequently, the Czech Foreign Ministry criticized Pavel's statement regarding the possible supply of aircraft to Ukraine without government approval.

Controversy surrounding Okamura's statements