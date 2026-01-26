Kyiv increases State Emergency Service heating points to 104 and points of invincibility to 1,340

Director of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Mariana Reva, said on Hromadske Radio that more than 1,340 points of invincibility and 104 heating points are operating, which have been deployed in recent days by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine at 70 locations across Kyiv.

Mariana Reva noted that the situation in Kyiv with electricity and heat supply remains difficult, which is why Interior Ministry units, in cooperation with local authorities, continue to deploy points of invincibility and heating points, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

At points of invincibility and heating points, people can warm up, receive psychological assistance from psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, drink hot beverages, and submit a request for hot meals.

On the Left Bank, tent camps with sleeping places have been deployed at two locations. They are intended for people who need pre-medical assistance or have medical indications. Until medical services arrive, these people can stay at the State Emergency Service heating points.

Measures are being implemented to effectively organize patrols at points of invincibility and heating points, including the involvement of rescuers and National Police of Ukraine forces in accordance with operational calculations.

















See more: In Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, people with limited mobility are being moved to boarding houses due to lack of heating. PHOTOS